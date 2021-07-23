Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Guru Purnima 2021: Date, Time, Significance of the day

Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Day to worship your teachers and mentors, will be observed on Saturday, July 24. Teachers are our guiding angel. They guide us on the right path and therefore it becomes important for us to thank them for their selfless service. Guru Purnima or Guru Poornima is the day that holds special importance in the lives of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Celebrated on the full moon day during Ashadha month, Guru Purnima tithi begins at 10:43 AM on July 23, and Guru Purnima Tithi ends at 08:06 AM on July 24, 2021.

The word Guru derived its origin from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness. This day marks the birth ceremony of Ved Vyasa, who wrote the holy book Mahabharata. The festival is also celebrated to remember Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day to Saptarishis (seven sages) at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Date and Timing

People across India observe Guru Purnima on Ashadha Purnima -- a full moon day in the month of Ashadha. This year, it will be observed on July 24. The Guru Purnima Tithi this year begins at 10:43 AM on July 23.

How Guru Purnima is celebrated?

On this day, people worship their spiritual preceptors or gurus. They bring them gifts, visit temples and offer them respect to seek their blessings. Many even observe keep fast to show their respect to their Guru while praying for his long life. On this day, Hindu scriptures say, Lord Shiva, the first or Adi Guru of the world, gave the knowledge of Yoga to Saptarishis (the Seven Sages) for the benefit of humanity. Hence, some people observe fast in honour of their guru and seek their blessings.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima celebrates India’s tradition of ‘guru-sishya’ – a bond that binds a teacher and a student, which has now become a part of India’s culture. But since time immemorial, traditional knowledge and teachings have been pass down from one generation to another through the shrutis and slokas. In ancient India, parents used to send their children to the Gurus.