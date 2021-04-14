Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini, know Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini

Chaitra Navratri 2021 began on April 13 (Tuesday). It is Day 2 of auspicious nine days and is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. On the second day, people worship Maa Brahmacharini, which is said to be the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati and is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mangal and carries a rosary in one hand and kamandal in the other. Brahmacharini stands for a devoted female student who only desired to marry Lord Shiva. Maa Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength.

One can please the Goddess with mantra, 'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥'.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Significance

The second avatar of Maa Durga is Maa Brahmacharini who signifies love, loyalty, wisdona nd knowledge. According to the folklores, she was born in The Himalayas. Devrishi Narada influenced her thoughts and as a result, she practised tapa or penances with determination to marry Lord Shiva. The goddess spent hundreds of years doing tapa. The work 'Brahm' in the name Brahmacharini means Tapa. According to Hindu mythologies, she was on diet of Bilva leaves for 3000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

Before commencing the puja, devotees should take a bath then make an arrangement for her bath. The idol of Maa Brahacharini is first washed with Panchamrit - a mixture of five items used in Hindu puja which usually comprises honey, sugar, milk, curd, and ghee. Then offer paan and supari to the Goddess. For performing puja of Goddess Brahmacharini, you need flowers, roli, akshat and sandalwood. Then, pray to the Navagrahas and your Ishta Devta whiel keeping a flower in your hand and chant a mantra dediacted to the Goddess.

The Goddess is believed to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, so offer a garland made out of these flowers to her and then perform aarti.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Mantra

Chant the following mantra to seek blessings of the goddess.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma'ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Aarti