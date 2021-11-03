Bhai Dooj 2021: Some unique and thoughtful gifts for your siblings, loved ones

After the celebration of Diwali, everyone gears up to pamper their siblings and shower them with gifts on Bhai Dooj. If you still haven't managed to sort your gifts out, you're running out of time. You can't go wrong while picking gifts for your brothers and sisters. You can pick something tech-related or can buy them e-vouchers which are always appreciated. We've curated a list of items you can't go wrong with.
- Bluetooth speaker is one of the best new age gifts to present to your brother or sister. It has a different price range and even comes in an eco-friendly version as well. So order yours now
- A customised T-shirt can be an interesting gift to give as you can customize it with beautiful graphics and quotes. Nowadays there are a lot of options for personalizing such stuff online.
- If you are unaware of the choices of your siblings then gifting a gift card is an intelligent option. A gift card can be from any particular apparel store or an online shopping site. This will let them pick whichever gift they like and you can even move ahead of the tradition of exchanging money envelopes.
- If your sibling is a gamer and loves playing games on his phone, gift him a portable gaming console. Trust us he or she will love you even more after this. The range of the cost starts from 2,000 and it is easily available online.
- A smartwatch is one of the smartest options one can give to their millennial sibling. This is not just stylish but very useful too. Nowadays there are different range of smartwatches available in the market for you to choose from. They vary from price to price therefore, it will also be easier to choose the one which suits your budget.