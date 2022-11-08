Want to get rid of acne scars? Try these 5 home remedies to lighten the marks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these 5 home remedies to lighten the acne scars

Since acne scars last longer on the skin and alter the appearance of the skin, they can be more annoying than acne. Additionally, this could harm our psychological well-being by causing us to lose confidence and self-esteem. Scars from burns or injuries may require professional treatment. However, acne scars can be naturally healed at home.

Home remedies to get rid of acne scars

Here are 5 home remedies to get rid of acne scars:

1. Coconut oil can help reduce acne marks

Coconut oil is a Godsend for healing acne scars. According to a review published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, coconut oil can lighten the scars on our skin, all thanks to the presence of antibacterial, antioxidant, and antifungal properties along with vitamin E. They all help to increase cellular activity, meaning the skin will heal more quickly, reducing the appearance of acne scars. It can also slow down the signs of aging.

2. Turmeric

Add turmeric to your skincare routine for the best. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities found in turmeric help brighten skin and lessen scars and acne. Additionally, it can help to get rid of dark under-eye bags and skin tanning. Make a paste with a pinch of turmeric, a tablespoon of milk powder, two tablespoons of honey, and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it to the face and leave it on till it dries. Rinse the face after and see the difference.

3. Use tea tree oil

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, tea tree oil is a preferred oil for treating acne. This essential oil works to promote healthy skin by calming and treating a variety of skin conditions, including minimizing the appearance of scars. Put 2-3 drops on a cotton ball and apply it to the affected areas. Do this regularly for 2–3 days, and see the scar getting lighter.

4. Trust Multani mitti

Multani mitti is a good old mom’s secret ingredient for skin! It is loaded with a variety of vitamins and minerals that restore the skin and fortify it against bacterial action and the germs that cause acne. To get rid of acne scars, add two tablespoons of Multani mitti, one teaspoon of sandalwood powder, and one teaspoon of turmeric to a bowl. Now, add some water as required and mix it all to make a smooth paste. Apply this face pack to your face with the help of a facial brush after cleaning your face, and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Rinse the pack off with lukewarm water and moisturize with a lightweight moisturizer. Use this face pack once a week for oil-free and spotless skin.

5. Green grapes can help to reduce acne scars

Green grapes are known for enhancing skin suppleness and blood circulation, which helps to keep our skin looking young and healthy. Due to its high antioxidant content, it can aid in reducing the appearance of dark spots, acne scars, wrinkles, and other aging indicators.

Take one bunch of green grapes. Moisten with water and sprinkle one tablespoon of alum and one teaspoon of salt. Wrap the grapes in foil and bake in a slow oven for 15 minutes. Squeeze the juice from the grapes and cover the face with the liquid. Rinse off after 15 minutes with lukewarm water.

