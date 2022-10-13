Tired of dull and dry lips? Know these DIY lip scrubs to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these DIY lip scrubs for dull and dry lips

Exfoliation is an excellent and the most effective way to get rid of dull and dry lips. It makes our lips more soft and supple, and lips look plumper as well. It helps with dry, flaky, and chapped lips. Moreover, exfoliation helps in getting rid of lip pigmentation. Make your own DIY exfoliator at home using some amazing ingredients from the kitchen.

Here are 5 DIY hacks to exfoliate lips at home:

1. Honey and sugar

Honey and sugar combination is the best one to exfoliate your lips to get those perfect pouts. Mix one tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of sugar and use this mixture on the lips. Gently rub the mixture until the sugar granules melt. Honey moisturizes the lips while sugar helps to remove dry and flaky skin from the lips.

2. Coffee and olive oil

Coffee is a great exfoliator as it helps to gently exfoliate the skin and deeply cleanses the pores. Olive oil’s moisturizing properties help to nourish the lips and make them softer. Mix one tablespoon of coffee with one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this mixture to the lips and exfoliate for 2-3 minutes.

3. Sugar and lemon juice

Sugar contains natural skin-brightening properties which are great to remove lip pigmentation or dark lips. Lemon juice is loaded with the goodness of vitamin C which helps with skin brightening as well. Take one tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Rub this scrub in a circular motion for a few minutes. Follow it up with a hydrating lip balm.

4. Cocoa powder and almond oil

Almond oil contains vitamin E which makes the lips soft and hydrated. Cocoa powder is an excellent gentle exfoliator that makes the lip soft and plump. Mix one tablespoon of cocoa powder with one tablespoon of almond oil and scrub the lips for 5 minutes.

5. Coconut oil and pink salt

Himalayan pink salt is a great way to get rid of those dry and flaky lips. Mix one teaspoon of pink salt with one tablespoon of coconut oil. Be gentle with this scrub as the salt can feel a bit harsh. Coconut oil deeply moisturizes the lips and leaves them soft and supple.

