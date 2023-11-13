Skincare Tips: 7-step skincare tips amid rise in air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The ever-increasing air pollution not only harms our lungs and health but our skin also suffers

In today's polluted environment, taking care of your health is becoming a priority. Even the slightest carelessness first starts appearing on our faces. Due to increasing pollution, sun rays, and increasing stress, our skin finds it hard to even breathe. Moreover, if proper care is not taken, the glow of the face gradually disappears. So, you must follow a good skincare routine so that your skin can breathe amid all the socio-problems.

Also Read: Govardhan Puja 2023: Know the date, timings, and significance of the auspicious festival

Here are 7-step skin care tips amid air pollution

Make a habit of a morning ritual for skin: Take one spoonful of ghee for breakfast every morning. It improves digestion, improves blood flow, and maintains hormonal balance. It increases metabolism and brings out the inner glow of the face. Stay hydrated: Drink two to three liters of water, coconut water, buttermilk, cumin water, fennel water, or any healthy form of water. It also improves digestion and brings a glow to the face. Choose your fats carefully: Ghee is a miracle fat. Eat nuts like almonds, walnuts, coconut, pistachios, etc. Consume chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds. These are all healthy fats. These make the skin glow. Stay away from unhealthy fats like pizza, burgers, and other junk foods. These cause pimples and other skin-related problems on the skin. Decorate a rainbow plate: Eat fruits and vegetables of different colors. Decorate your plate with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Like tomato, cucumber, carrot, beetroot, pomegranate, cabbage, apple, mango, guava, orange etc. Sleep with makeup off: Never make the mistake of sleeping with makeup on. Wash your face thoroughly before sleeping so that the skin can breathe throughout the night. Focus on eating the right amount of food, not less: If you limit your eating habits to control weight, then this is not the right way to control weight. Eat fresh home-cooked food which includes dal, rice, roti, vegetables, salad, raita, etc. Clean your face: Wash Your face whenever you come home. Not just washing your hands but cleaning your face every time you come home is a must.

Read More Lifestyle News