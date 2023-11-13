Govardhan Puja 2023: Know date, timings and significance of the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, timings and significance of Govardhan Puja.

After the five-day-long festival of Diwali, Govardhan Puja falls on the fourth day of Diwali, also known as Annakut or Annakoot. It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

The festival of Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is celebrated to commemorate the lifting of the Govardhan Hill by Lord Krishna to protect the people of Gokul from the wrath of Lord Indra. This incident holds great significance in Hindu mythology and is believed to teach us a valuable lesson about the power of faith and devotion.

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Indra, the god of rain, was worshipped by the people of Gokul for bountiful rains and good harvests. However, Lord Krishna, being the avatar of Lord Vishnu, convinced the people to worship Govardhan Hill instead, stating that it was the provider of all their resources and sustenance.

Enraged by this, Lord Indra caused heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Gokul to teach them a lesson. To protect the people from the wrath of Lord Indra, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger and protected them for seven days and seven nights until Lord Indra realised his mistake and asked for forgiveness.

Date and Timings:

Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, which falls on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13.

The timings for performing Govardhan Puja will be from 2:56 PM on November 13th to 2:36 PM on November 14th.

Celebrations:

The festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. Devotees wake up early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Krishna by performing aarti and offering traditional sweets like peda, laddoo, and kheer.

One of the main rituals of Govardhan Puja is the ‘Annakut’ (Chappan Bhog) where devotees prepare a variety of 56 food items as an offering to Lord Krishna. This represents the Govardhan Hill that was lifted by Lord Krishna. After offering prayers and food to God, devotees partake in a grand feast with their family and friends.

