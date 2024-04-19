Moisture vs Hydration: What does your skin need during summer?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether your skin needs hydration or moisture during summer.

Summer is finally here, and with it comes the warm sunshine, beach days, and outdoor activities. While we may be excited about all the fun summer has to offer, it’s important to remember that the change in weather can also have a significant impact on our skin. With the rise in temperature and humidity, our skin’s needs change, making it essential to understand what our skin truly needs during this season.

One of the most common misconceptions during summer is that hydration and moisture are the same things. While they may seem interchangeable, they serve different purposes for our skin. Let’s dive into what hydration and moisture mean and how they affect our skin during the hot summer months.

Hydration:

Hydration refers to the amount of water present in our bodies and cells. It is crucial for maintaining healthy skin as it helps to flush out toxins, regulate body temperature, and keep our organs functioning properly.

During summer, our body loses water through perspiration, making it even more essential to stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause several skin issues such as dryness, itchiness, and dullness. It can also lead to premature ageing and breakouts. Therefore, it’s crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day to replenish the lost fluids and keep our skin hydrated.

In addition to drinking water, we can also increase our hydration levels by consuming fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, cucumber, and lettuce. These foods not only provide hydration but also contain essential vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for our skin.

Moisture:

While hydration focuses on the inside of our body, moisture refers to the external layer of our skin. It is the outermost layer of our skin that acts as a barrier, protecting us from environmental factors such as sun exposure, pollution, and harsh weather conditions.

During summer, excessive heat and humidity can cause our skin to produce excess oil, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. This is where moisture comes in. Our skin needs a balance of hydration and moisture to maintain its healthy state. Moisturizing helps to lock in the hydration and prevent water loss, keeping our skin soft, smooth, and supple.

When it comes to choosing a moisturizer for summer, it’s essential to opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula that won’t clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera that provide intense hydration without feeling greasy. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen as part of your daily moisturizing routine to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

In conclusion, hydration and moisture are both essential for maintaining healthy skin during summer. While hydration focuses on the inside of our body, moisture takes care of the external layer of our skin.

