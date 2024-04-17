7 steps you can incorporate to ensure your skincare regimen promotes skin health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Steps to promote good skin health.

In an era where the beauty industry is thriving, and skincare information inundates the internet and social media platforms, deciphering the perfect skincare routine can feel like navigating a maze. However, investing in a skincare regimen early in life can yield significant benefits for your skin's health and appearance in the long run. While a tailored skincare routine prescribed by a certified dermatologist Dr Rashmi Aderao, at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, is ideal, here are some easy, quick, and simple steps you can incorporate to ensure your skincare regimen promotes skin health effectively.

Cleansing:

Cleansing is a fundamental step in any skincare routine, as it helps remove dirt, grime, and pollution accumulated on the skin's surface. Opt for a mild cleanser, especially in the morning, to eliminate excess oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

Toning:

Toning helps regulate the pH level of the skin, restoring its natural balance after cleansing. Choose a toner suited to your skin type to further cleanse and prepare the skin for subsequent skincare products.

Essence:

Essence is a water-based formula designed to hydrate the skin deeply and prepare it for better absorption of subsequent skincare products. Incorporating an essence into your routine can enhance skin hydration and improve overall skin health.

Active Ingredients:

Tailor your skincare routine by including active ingredients that address specific skin concerns, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, or ageing. Common actives like salicylic acid, retinol, and glycolic acid can target these concerns effectively when used as directed.

Moisturizing:

Moisturizing is crucial for maintaining skin hydration, softness, and elasticity. Apply a generous layer of moisturizer to lock in moisture and keep the skin supple throughout the day.

Sun Protection:

Sunscreen is non-negotiable in any skincare routine, providing essential protection against harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, reapplying every three hours when exposed to the sun to prevent premature ageing and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Lip Care:

Don't forget to include lip care in your skincare regimen, as the delicate skin on your lips is prone to dryness and damage from UV radiation. Use a lip balm containing SPF to protect your lips and keep them soft and supple.

Nighttime Routine:

At night, prioritise thorough cleansing to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities accumulated throughout the day. Double cleansing, starting with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser, ensures a deep and thorough cleanse without stripping the skin.

Follow up with toning, essence, and the application of targeted serums or active ingredients to address specific skin concerns effectively.

Finish your nighttime routine with a rich moisturizer to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and an eye cream to hydrate and protect the delicate under-eye area.

Consultation with a Dermatologist:

While the aforementioned steps provide a general framework for a skincare regimen, it's essential to remember that everyone's skin is unique. Consulting a certified dermatologist can help you customize a skincare routine tailored to your individual needs and address any concerns or issues effectively.

Remember, consistency and patience are key, so stick to your skincare routine diligently and reap the rewards of healthy, glowing skin.

