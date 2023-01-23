Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Keeping tea bags under the eyes reduces dark circles? Here's under-eye skincare for excessive screentime

If you're someone who spends a lot of time watching the screen, be it your phone or your desktop[, you must have seen some dark circles under your eyes. Here are some easy ways, which will help you reduce them.

Published on: January 23, 2023
Representative image of a woman resting
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of a woman resting

In the digital age, technology has made many tasks easier, but it has also come with negative consequences for our eyes. The blue light emitted by electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and televisions can harm our eyes. With the increase in usage of these devices during the pandemic, the effects on our eyes have become more pronounced. One of these effects is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. These dark circles are caused by the reflection of the dark maroon orbicularis oculi muscle around the eye. The skin around the eye is thin and easily reflects this dark pigmentation, giving the appearance of being tired or ill. The artificial light from screens can also dry out the skin and break down collagen, further exacerbating the appearance of dark circles.

With so much information and remedies suggested to get rid of dark circles, it can be a little overwhelming. If you're also one of those, who are unsure about under-eye skincare and don't have much time to spend on it, here are some simple ways which will help you deal with the undesirable effects of excessive screen time and reduce those dark circles under your eyes:

  1. Follow a proper skincare regimen, use a moisturiser rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Massage it gently in clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.
  2. Apply under-eye cream 40 minutes before going to bed.
  3. Green tea bags can also help to shrink the blood vessels that will lessen dark circles.
  4. Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
  5. Take frequent breaks while using digital devices.
  6. Reduce overhead lighting to minimize screen glare.
  7. Keep your eyes an arm's distance away from the screen.

-- with agency inputs

