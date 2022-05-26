Facing itchy rashes due to exposure to the sun? Know what is the solution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the solution for itchy rashes due to exposure to the sun

There are various allergies that may be developed when exposed to sunlight, one of which is rashes. Itchy rashes may vary from mild to severe and may also cause serious symptoms. No matter what is your age group, gender, face tone, etc. sun allergies, can affect everyone exposed to it. It is believed that some amount of sunlight is good for health but access exposure leads to such allergies. Rashes caused by the sun are extremely common as most of us are out in sun at least once a day. Avoiding the sun is also not possible in the kind of daily routine most of us are following in today’s world, hence below are a few tips that will help you avoid and reduce rashes caused due to the exposure to the sun.

Light & moisture-wicking clothes – Clothes are a major reason which may cause irritation and eventually rashes. Moisture-wicking clothes are suggested in summers that are light and loose-fitted. Look for fabrics that absorb sweat and are light on your skin. Cotton is a suggested fabric for summers as it is comfortable and also saves your skin.

Take cool baths and showers – It is a known fact that cool water helps reduce the burning & itching sensation, so it is suggested to take bath with cool water once you come back from the sun. Properly washing the skin will also help in unclogging the pores. This is crucial as clogged pores result in heat rash. Lastly, ensure that you dry your skin properly as wet skin can cause irritation.

Stay in Fans and air conditioners – Once you are back from the sun, give your skin the time to heal and avoid sweating & humid air. A cool temperature will help your skin settle, hence try staying in an air conditioner or air fan whenever possible. Ventilation is important in letting your rash dry out and stay cool.

Also, all products that you are using on your skin such as face wash, face Serum, Cream, Mask, etc, should be organic & natural in nature, this will give extra chemical-free protection to your skin.

Provided there are no complications, your heat rash should disappear within a few days of starting home treatment. Stay hydrated, keep cool, and if the rashes are severe, consult a doctor. Enjoy your summers without any hesitation. HAPPY SUMMERS!!

(This article is attributed to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)