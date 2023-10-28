Can oil treat dandruff during winter? Pros and cons inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pros and cons of oiling hair for treating dandruff.

As the temperatures drop and the air becomes drier, many people experience an increase in dandruff, making winter a particularly challenging time for hair care. Dandruff is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, which can be exacerbated by cold, dry air and frequent changes in temperature from going indoors to outdoors. To combat dandruff during the winter months, it is crucial to maintain a regular hair-washing routine with a gentle, anti-dandruff shampoo. Additionally, incorporating a moisturizing conditioner and/or hair mask can help combat dryness and soothe the scalp. It is also important to avoid using too much heat when styling hair, as this can further dry out the scalp. Instead, opt for air-drying or using a low heat setting on hair tools. Finally, incorporating foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as omega-3 fatty acids and zinc, into your diet can also help reduce dandruff and promote overall scalp health during the winter season. However, when it comes to applying oil to your hair during winter, it may have its pros and cons in the fight against Dandruff.

In addition, you may benefit from oiling your scalp and hair. It's helping to moisturise the scalp, which can sometimes contribute to dandruff. In addition, the application of oil may help to loosen the flakes, making it easier to remove them while shampooing. There are some oils, like coconut oil, which also can kill yeasts that cause dandruff.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, Hair Growth Queen of India, Founder of FDA-Approved Hair Growth Booster, has told us that applying oil could make your dandruff or other skin diseases, such as dermatitis, worse. An environment with too much oil can encourage yeast growth and make dandruff worse.

It's important to pick the right oil and use it sparingly, concentrating mostly on the scalp rather than soaking the hair strands. After leaving the oil on for 30 to 1 hour, use a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo to remove it. Always consult with a doctor if you have serious dandruff problems.

It's essential to use moderate amounts of oil on your scalp. An extremely oily scalp and excessively greasy hair can draw in more dust and exacerbate dandruff. As a result, it is advised to use oils sparingly and to wash your hair thoroughly after using them to treat dandruff.

The oil should not be left on the scalp for an excessive amount of time. While it's important to let the oil reach the scalp and moisturize it, leaving it on for a long time might trap dirt, bacteria, and other pollutants that may exacerbate dandruff.

In conclusion, when it comes to managing dandruff, it's critical to prioritize cleanliness and seek advice from a healthcare professional.

