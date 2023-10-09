What are the causes of Scalp Acne? Know simple preventive measures to avoid further breakout

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the simple preventive measures to avoid scalp acne.

Breakouts and pimples on the head and hairline are commonly known as scalp acne. When hair follicles become blocked by dead skin cells or excess sebum, it can lead to inflammation of the hair follicle causing acne. Sebum is a natural oil that is secreted by sebaceous glands to protect and moisturize the skin.

Scalp acne can be caused by various factors, such as dead skin cells or oil blocking the hair follicles, accumulation of hair products like gels, leave-in treatments, or hairspray, inadequate hair washing, delaying hair wash after a workout, and sweating while wearing a head covering, especially if it causes friction.

Scalp acne can be easily mistaken for tiny pimples or zits on the scalp, which can also be itchy and painful. Sometimes, a person may develop cysts or lumps under the skin, or pimples along their hairline. The formation of pimples on the scalp occurs when a pore or hair follicle is blocked by sebum or dead skin cells. Additionally, bacteria, yeast, or mites can also cause pimples on the scalp by entering the pores and triggering a response.

Maintaining good scalp hygiene is crucial to prevent clogged pores. According to Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, Hair Growth Queen of India, and Founder of FDA Approved Hair Growth Booster, to achieve this, one can wash their hair whenever it starts feeling oily and after every workout.

To combat scalp acne and avoid further breakouts, one can consider the following measures:

Wearing looser headgear to allow the scalp to breathe

Washing hair promptly after exercise

Using fewer hair products such as hairsprays and gels

Eating a diet that promotes skin health

Keeping a food diary to identify possible dietary triggers for scalp acne

Switching to natural, hypoallergenic hair care products.

A person may wish to consult a dermatologist for a hair care routine customised to their skin.

