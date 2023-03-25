Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Banana is the best fruit for your hair: try these three banana hair masks

A hectic lifestyle, dietary preferences, and careless attitude toward our hair can lead to dry, frizzy, and damaged hair. Stress and a bad environment can cause this damage, so we often overlook the benefits of using cheaper and accessible hair care treatments, such as bananas, which contain a variety of nutritional components and vitamins.

Banana hair masks are regarded as natural super-conditioners and are a great way to provide hair more bounce, strength and manageability. Banana pack for hair is a particularly efficient treatment and preventative for dandruff. Bananas are known for their antimicrobial qualities and antibacterial qualities.

DIY hair masks are made by blending a banana with milk or cream to moisturise hair and prevent breakage. It is easy to make your own banana masks at home. Here is how to make them:

To prevent hairfall and give strength, shine and bounce: Prepare a powerful hair mask at home with 1 banana, 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this hair mask, leave it in place for 20 minutes, and then wash off with lukewarm water.

For dry and frizzy hair: Take a half-mashed banana, 1 tbsp of conditioner, 1 tbsp of lemon juice, 1 tsp of olive oil, 2 tbsp of curd, and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil. Mix well, apply on hair and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Your hair will instantly become silky and shiny as a result.

To prevent dandruff, and scalp infections and promote shine: Combine 2 ripe bananas, 2 tbsp coconut oil and 1 tbsp coconut milk and make a smooth paste. Apply from roots to tips. Leave for 30 minutes and wash.

These banana hair masks will prevent dandruff, hairfall and other scalp infections while making your hair smooth, shiny and healthy.

Read More Lifestyle News