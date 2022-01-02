Tired of scratching your head? Here are 10 smart tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are 10 smart tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

A dry, itchy scalp is the most common cause of dandruff in the winter. A number of variables contribute to this, including dry, chilly air and a high prevalence of the Malassezia fungus. If you want to reduce and treat dandruff, you'll need to utilise the correct hair care products for the job. Dandruff is by far the most inconvenient and humiliating hair issue. Dandruff can be caused by stress, a change in climate (severe heat or cold), an overabundance of fatty foods, a change in shampoo, excessive sweat, and even pollution. Dandruff flares up when Malassezia, a naturally occurring microorganism on the scalp, is worsened by any of these circumstances.

Here are 10 tricks to drive away dandruff this winter: