Is Melatonin good for skin? All about this latest skincare trend

Melatonin, a modern beauty term that has become popular nowadays. It has been touted as the best beauty ingredient for super sensitive skin. The benefits of melatonin include boosting the skin's natural defences against free radicals and UV radiation, as well as warding off visible signs of stress and pollution.

What is melatonin infused skincare and when to use it?

Our body has two natural systems to stop UV damage: antioxidants like vitamins C and E, and antioxidant enzymes like SOD (Superoxide dismutase) and CAT (catalase). Melatonin stimulates the body's natural production of these antioxidant enzymes during the night. Applying melatonin topically can trick the skin into triggering antioxidant behaviour that would otherwise kick in during sleep, where skin regeneration is naturally at its best performance. When the body is in a deep, restful sleep, the skin's metabolism increases and cell turnover and renewal escalates. Many people take a melatonin supplement to get a good night's sleep, only a few know that it is a skincare ingredient too and that many melatonin-infused skincare products have arrived on the market.

First, a handful of luxury brands launched products formulated with the molecule. But now, more and more companies are coming up with their line of melatonin-infused products. They are extremely beneficial in boosting the skin's natural defences against free radicals and UV radiation. And, it also helps with skin brightening and fighting ageing signs. It wards off visible signs of stress and pollution.

Benefits of Melatonin for skincare

The outcome of using topical melatonin at night is an increase in the natural defences to fight free radicals caused by UV radiation, stress, and pollution as well as repair the damage. Topical melatonin increases the skin's defence against free radicals. It has antioxidant benefits that make the skin look healthy and rejuvenated. It tricks the skin into triggering antioxidant behaviour that would otherwise kick in during sleep. It has a calming effect on the skin and provides a relaxing sensorial experience. Melatonin also helps with skin regeneration naturally, it rejuvenates and hydrates the skin from within.

With the help of melatonin infused skincare, you can make the skin look bouncier, plumper and smoother. It also combats the visible signs of ageing and helps with getting rid of skin problems caused due to pollution. It makes the skin look bright and radiant as it adds glow to the skin.

Side effects of using melatonin infused skincare products

Since topical melatonin is relatively a new ingredient in the skincare and beauty space. Since hormones like estrogen, testosterone, and cortisone can have both benefits and side effects when used in topical form, melatonin may also have a few side effects. Side effects of melatonin are very mild such as headaches, grogginess, or weakness.

The best way to avoid these side effects is to use melatonin infused skincare products wisely. You will mostly find overnight masks, serums and moisturisers containing melatonin as an active ingredient. Use these products in your skincare routine by using them in the correct sequence.

