All you need to know about taking care of your skin during your 20's

The perfect time to start a skincare routine is in your 20s. By taking care of your skin from an early age of your life, you can keep your skin to look young and fresh for a longer period of time. It’s like “Prevention is Better Than Cure”. But Always Remember It’s never too late to start, If you still don’t have a proper skincare routine yet, start from today!!

Here’s what everyone should be doing to take care of their skin -

Wear sunscreen

Exposure to UV Rays can cause premature ageing of the skin. Use Sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose Sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB radiation and make sure it is water resistant and has higher SPF, says Shilpi Saha, beauty and Fashion creator on Trell.

Moisturizer is a must

It is one of the most important parts of your skincare. Make sure you keep your skin well hydrated by using a good moisturiser. Moisturizing helps to reduce the chances of many skin problems and keep your skin more elastic and softer, and also helps to keep your skin looks younger.

Eye cream is your new friend

It’s high time you should start using under eye cream if you still haven’t. Eye cream helps prevent all the common signs of ageing including fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps to treat dark circles and reduce eye puffiness.

Never sleep with your makeup on

Sleeping with your makeup on can be really damaging to your skin, it can clogged pores and will lead to acne, blackheads etc. Make sure to follow a regular proper cleansing routine, so that your skin can breathe freely and naturally renewing itself at night.

Proper cleansing routine

Make sure you clean your face every day in the morning and before you go off to sleep at night with a good cleanser or face wash. Also, use an exfoliator on your skin twice a week. Long-term exfoliating can increase collagen production, and will result in glowing, vibrant skin and helps to prevent clogged pores, resulting in fewer breakouts.

Don’t pick your pimples

It’s tempting but popping or squeezing your pimples can cause more irritation and swelling which will result in red marks and deep acne scars, also it can lead to permanent scarring.

Drink plenty of water

The human body is made up of 60% of water, so drinking water can benefit you in many ways. Drinking enough water helps to flush out toxins from your body and prevent acne, dullness, premature ageing and will give you healthier and glowing skin by keeping your body hydrated and increasing skin elasticity.

Beauty sleep is real

Our body repairs and recovers itself while we sleep. Try getting a seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. The skin makes new collagen when we sleep and more collagen means skin will be plumper and less likely to get wrinkles. Also, our body boosts blood flows while we snooze and will wake us to more healthy glowing skin.

Focus on your diet

Your Diet is one of the most essential parts which determines your skin health. Start focusing on a healthier diet to keep your skin healthier and young for a longer time.

Consistency is the key

Make sure to follow your skin care routine consistently. Lack of consistency is the sole reason for your skincare routine failing and not getting a proper result. Keeping a consistent routine will give you long term benefits.

Consult a dermatologist

If you are suffering from any skin problems or are not able to treat acne and other skin problems for a long time, it’s always best to consult a dermatologist and start treating your skin problems before they can cause serious skin damages.

Do keep these things in your mind and follow them consistently to get healthier and glowing skin. These will prevent your skin from premature ageing and wrinkles. Even if you are in your late 20s or 30s, male or female having a proper skincare routine will definitely benefit you. Start following healthy skincare and diet routine from today and your dream skin is on your way.