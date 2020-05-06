Image Source : TWITTER Adhuna Bhabani tells how to keep hair healthy at home

Believe it or not, every woman has the same concern during the lockdown--hair. Be it eyebrows or split ends, we know you've been irritated because of the closure of salons in your location. All things considered, fret no more. We've got you tips that will help in keeping your hair sound at home. In a video by Adhuna Bhabani, she shares few hair care tips and uncovered how one can perform a hair spa at home utilizing a hot towel.

Talking about what prevention one should take, Adhuna says "prevention is better that cure." Bhabani suggests applying a warmth protectant item that is wealthy in keratin and argan oil before styling of hair with any equipment that utilizes heat. This includes moisture while likewise giving a defensive barrier on the shafts of hair and along preventing breakage.

She even suggested a leave-in treatment to dispose of split ends of your hair at home. At the point when versatility in the hair is lost, it breaks. A protein-rich conditioner or mask is a convenient solution to disguise split finishes by incidentally fixing them together.

If you are one of those who's craving to have a hair spa done at salon, you can easily do it at home and save those bucks with the help of some really easy tips and tricks shared by Adhuna. What you have to do is after shampooing and towel-drying your hair, you have to apply a repairing conditioner to the ends of hair. Wrap it up in a hot towel and leave for 10 minutes. The heat produced will help the hair pores to open and get absorbed.

