Vastu Tips: Construct temple in north-east direction of house

The north-east direction is believed to remove the darkness of ignorance

In last segment of, Vastu Shastra, we talked about the construction of toilets in the north direction. Today we will talk about Ishaan Kon (north-east direction). The north-east direction is regarded as the abode of Lord Shiva. It is believed to remove the darkness of ignorance.

This is the most important place in a house. Hence, this corner of the house is suitable for worship or meditation. Never construct toilet in this direction of the house. It is completely forbidden in Vastu Shastra. However, one thing to be noted here that having a pit in the northeast is considered auspicious.

If there is already a toilet in the northeast and it is not possible to remove it, then paint the walls of that direction in yellow. Also, don't forget to put a photo of a hunting lion.