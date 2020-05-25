Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Picture of flying birds in the house increases confidence and morale

In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash which picture should be put in the house to increase confidence and morale. Some people are upset for some reason or sometimes without reason. As a result of which their confidence and morale decline and their interest in doing any new work gradually decrease. In such a situation, it should always remain positive around these people and they should be happy. To raise their confidence and morale, put a picture of a high mountain or a flying bird.

Just as a bird flies in the sky in search of a new zeal and a new destination, and the mountain, whether it is a thunderstorm or a storm, is always in its place, seeing these pictures increases the enthusiasm and confidence in that person as well. At the same time, the picture of waves rising in the sea should never be placed in the house nor of a sinking ship. Applying this kind of picture creates mental disturbance and stress in relationships.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage