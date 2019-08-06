Vastu Tips: Here’s why you should never keep broken idols of God in home temple

Vastu Tips: Here’s why you should never keep broken idols in home temple

Vastu Tips for broken Gods’ Idol in Temples: There is no denying that most people follow the vastu shastra before they establish a temple in their house or in their shops or offices. From the direction of the temple to the direction of the idols of the Gods, one should take care of everything in order to bring good luck and positivity in your house. While it is always made sure that the idols kept in the temples are new and attractive, people often let the broken idols also stay in the temple which can harshly harm the energy of the house.

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you why it is not considered auspicious to keep broken or damaged idols of the Gods in your temple. First of all, you should know what the perfect definition of the damaged/broken idols is. Many times, inadvertently, an idol of God is left out of the hand, which causes it to crack or break some part of the idol. Such idols are called damaged or fragmented idols. According to Vastu Shastra, such idols should not be placed in the temple.

These damaged or broken idols should either be flown into a holy river or be placed under a peepal tree rather than be left in the temple. Keeping these broken idols of God in the house causes Vastu defects (Vastu Dosh) and negativity persists. Not just the broken idols, but according to Vastu Shastra, you should also not used the fragmented lamp in the temple because it impoverishes the house.

Also, If you offer flowers in the temple daily, then it is also important that you remove them from time to time. According to Vastu Shastra in the temple, the flowers should be removed after the evening. Since the flowers dry up till evening, make sure you remove them. Keeping dry flowers in front of God is considered inauspicious and brings back luck on the professional front.

