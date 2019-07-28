Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Useful advices for shop owners for good business

Simple yet effective Vastu tips that can have a great influence on your life. Read inside.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019 9:48 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu tips for shop owners

For those who believe in Vastu Shashtra, they know its simple tips can influence life to some or the other extent. In today's Vastu Shastra's video, you will get to know the direction in which shop owners should sit to reap maximum benefits.

In the last video, we suggested that North direction is the best as it belongs to God of Wealth, Kuber. However, if in any case, you are not able to sit facing North, then go for South-West direction. One thing you should take care of is that the entrance to the shop owner's cabin shouldn't be in South-East or North-West directions. The best direction for the entrance is East. However, if your shop is in the West, then avoid sitting in the North -East direction.

Watch the video below for detailed information.

