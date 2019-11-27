Vastu Tips: Never dig a pit in north-west direction of the house. Here's why

Never dig a pit in north-west direction of the house. Here's why

After telling you about the appropriate direction to construct the bathroom in your house, Acharya Indu Prakash is her to throw light on the pros and cons of the other directions. In the ancient Vastu shastra, the north-west direction has been considered appropriate for churning curds, medicines and food items. It is not advisable to dig a pit in the north-west direction of the house. According to vastu shastra, having a pit in this direction can put the owner of the house in debt. Also, circumstances can be build that the house can be put on auction.

However, the north-west direction is still the third most inappropriate direction to make the pit. The worst direction is - Southwest. The second bad direction is south-east.

Also read: Vastu Tips for Bathroom: Construction of toilet in West direction can bring depression