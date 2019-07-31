Vastu Tips for Water Decorative Items: Keep water fountains in this direction at home

According to Vaastu shastra, to avoid bad eyesight, negative energy, or for good luck, the water decorative items are considered good. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you details about why are these water decorative items are good for your house and in what direction they should be kept in order to yield a good flow of energy.

It is believed that in order to balance the water element in the house and take in the positive effect of the energy of the water, the water decorative items are kept in the house. Actually it is believed that flowing water brings a kind of mobility in the environment around you. With this, people living around it always remain active. That is why if such a showpiece is not decorated in your house, then you can keep something like this in your house.

Directions for Water Decorative Items:

The direction of the waterfall or the river water showpiece is very important. That's because the directions have their own elements. North-east direction is the direction of the water element and it is considered the best.

No showpiece or photo linked to water should be placed in the kitchen. Due to drinking water already present in the kitchen, it is not considered advisable to have any water related item in the kitchen.

