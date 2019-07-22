Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish at home for health and good luck

Beautiful, mesmerizing and always attractive fish aquariums have very high importance in Vastu shastra. The reason for such a high level of importance is attributed to the fact that a fish aquarium in Vastu acts as rectification for many Vastu defects. We know that all things in this universe have certain level of energy associated with them. If we locate everything at correct place then the energy they dissipate is harmonious for us. The same logic also applies to fish aquariums in Vastu Shastra, said Acharya Indu Prakash on yesterday's Vastu Tips.

Today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us the significance of keeping Arowana fish at home. Arowana fish brings in good health, good health and wealth in your household.

In Vastu, the arowana fish, also known as the golden dragon, is considered a powerful symbol as a bringer of good luck. The Vastu arowana fish bestows happiness, great love, health, wealth, prosperity, and personal power to its owner.