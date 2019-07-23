Vastu Tips: Here’s how unnecessary things on your home’s rooftop can bring you bad luck

Here’s how unnecessary things on your house’s rooftop can bring you bad luck

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in bringing success and harmony in our lives. From the positing of our front door to the direction of the temple in the house, everything, if aligned according to the Vastu Shastra, can make a lot of difference in prevailing peace and positivity in the house. People make sure that they keep Vastu tips in mind before buying a new house to building one. However, what we keep in the house is equally important. While building our house or renovating them, we often dispose of the unnecessary things on the rooftop. According to Vastu Shastra, this is not a good practice and can bring bad luck to the people living in the house.

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that a bundle of unnecessary things on your home’s rooftop can have a negative effect on the people living there and can also result in Pitra dosha. It can also result in conflicts among the family members. Acharya Indu Prakash suggests disposing of the extra things from the roof top to maintain a good flow of energy in the house and also advises to keep the rooftop neat and clean. Even if you need to keep anything on your rooftop, make sure that it is kept in a systematic way.