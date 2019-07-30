Vastu Tips for Home: Never put pictures of these animals and birds in your abode

Never put pictures of these animals and birds in your abode

Vastu Shastra doesn’t only play an important role in aligning good vibes with the directions your furniture and doors are placed but also helps in guiding about the things we should keep and not keep in our house in order to maintain the positive flow of energy. Many people enjoy decorating their homes with pictures and portraits of various things. Not just nature, people love to decorate their homes with pictures of various animals and birds. However, this habit may not always result in your benefit. Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the pictures of animals and birds one should never keep at their house.

According to the vastu shastra, there are many animals and birds whose pictures should not be decorated in the house. It is said that pictures of vultures, owls, pigeon, crow, eagle and heron should not be kept in the house. Simultaneously, photos of animals like snakes and reptiles, or any of those shaped animals should not be decorated in the house. It is believed that there is always the effect of negativity at home all the time when these pictures are decorated. Apart from this, it is good to not add pig, monkey, camel as well as wild animals such as lions, jackals, cat pictures in the house.