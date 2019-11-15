Vastu Tips: Don't buy furniture on Tuesday and Saturday

Vastu tips related to purchase of furniture

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about furniture and its impact on your happiness. Furniture enhances beauty of the house and for this one is required to spend a hefty sum of money. However, at the same time, sometimes expensive and designer furniture can also become the cause of Vastu defects in the house. Hence, today we will tell you on which days, purchasing furniture will be auspicious and you can reap maximum benefits.

According to Vastu, furniture or wood should not be purchased on Tuesday, Saturday, Amavasya and Panchak Nakshatras. You can buy furniture on any day except for these. Apart from this, keep in mind the wood which has been used in the making of the furniture.

According to Vastu Shastra, only the wood of trees with positive energy should be used. Sheesham, Neem, Ashoka, Sagwan, Sal and Arjuna are considered auspicious.