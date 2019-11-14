Vastu Tips: Know why you should offer Tulsi and Amla to Lord Vishnu

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash opens up about the reason why you should offer Tulsi (Basil) and Amla to Lord Vishnu. These are certain things that should be kept in mind during Vishnu Puja. There are some special lucky patterns of every deity, which are related to fragrance, flowers, and color, etc. and these things directly connect with Vastu.

If these patterns are taken care of properly, then it is believed that the deity you are worshipping to listens to your prayer and keep you happy. Apart from the lucky patterns, there are some things which should be avoided in worship and these are different for every God. Unfavorable things should be taken care of more than favorite things. Therefore, have a look at these certain items which should be avoided during the worship of Lord Vishnu.

The flowers of Cirrus, Dhatura, Kuraiya, Semal, Akauva, and Amaltas are not used in Vishnu Puja. Also, those who offer rice after the application of Roli, it is important to know that Akshat, i.e. rice is not used during Shri Vishnu puja. You can use Tulsi and Amla in Vishnu Puja instead. God is pleased with them. Since the month of Margashirsha is going on, which is dear to Lord Vishnu, so during this time, especially in the worship of Lord Vishnu, you should take care of all these things.

