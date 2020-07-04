Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Do's and Don't to watch the Chandra Grahan, everything you need to know

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__SKY__BLUE__ Lunar eclipse July 2020: Do's and Don't to watch the chandra grahan

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: The world is all set to witness another penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan on July 5. On Guru Purnima, the lunar eclipse will take place however, it will not be seen in India as it will happen during the day time. This is the year 2020's second lunar eclipse. The first Chandra Grahan fell on June 5 after which on June 21, the world witness the historic solar eclipse during which a Ring Of Fire was seen.

Lunar Eclipse of July 5 will be visible in the sky in the morning and it will be partial. It is said that it will appear as a small bite has been taken from the northern edge of the moon.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

The lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks the light of the sun from falling on the moon. It casts a shadow on the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipse- total, partial and penumbral. On July 5, the world will witness a partial penumbral lunar eclipse during which only a part of the moon will dip into the penumbra.

For the moon gazers, it will be difficult to identify the lunar eclipse. NASA claims that the full effect will only be visible through telescopes or binoculars.

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Time

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be on the morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in only 4 continents. Latin American countries like Mexico, Cuba, the Caribbean islands, USA, Canada in North America, African countries, Western European countries like UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and others.

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Do's and Don't

Do not watch the lunar eclipse with naked eyes. It is advised to witness it through a telescope, binocular, or glasses as it harms the eyes. Do not eat during the lunar eclipse. Also, it is advised not to eat stale food and milk after the phenomenon. If you have no other option, it is advised to keep tulsi leaves in the food dishes, especially the ones made of milk. Pregnant women should stay away from the shadow of the lunar eclipse. It can play a negative role during pregnancy. It is said that one should have a bath after the lunar eclipse as it minimizes its effect. During the lunar eclipse, take the name of lord and chant mantras to minimize its effect. Never cut hair or nails during the lunar eclipse. It is considered inauspicious. Also, do not use knives, fork, or any other pointed and sharp tools. Do not begin any new or important work during the lunar eclipse. Donating food and clothes is considered auspicious after the lunar eclipse.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage