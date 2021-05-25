Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon to be visible in India? Follow these do's & don'ts during celestial phenomenon

Image Source : TWITTER/@NASASOLARSYSTEM Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon to be visible in India?

The Total Lunar Eclipse occurring on May 26 (Wednesday) will be visible in several countries. The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are in a straight line. At the time of the eclipse, the earth comes between the sun and the moon. Due to this, the sunlight does not reach the moon and the moon appears dark.

The effect of the sunlight on the earth's atmosphere makes the moon appear in a different colour. The total lunar eclipses are sometimes called Blood Moons because of the reddish shades the Full Moon takes on when fully eclipsed. However, India will witness a partial lunar eclipse just after moonrise in the north-eastern states, some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Blood Moon to be visible in India

People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

In India, it will be seen in Agartala, Aizawl, Kolkata, Cherrapunji, Cooch Behar, DiamondHarbour, Digha, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Lumding, Malda, North Lakhimpur, Paradee, Pashighat, Port Blair, Puri, Shillong, Sibsagar and Silchar.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

Do's and Don'ts to be followed

- This event will be observed by millions of people and according to popular Hindu beliefs, fasting is known to be auspicious.

- Tulsi leaves are considered as very holy and pious. Keeping these leaves in food and water will protect them from the ill effects of the exposure of ultraviolet rays which are believed to be eliminated during the eclipse.

- One should avoid eating at the time of the eclipse.

- Showering or washing hair after eclipse is considered auspicious. Taking a dip in holy waters is considered auspicious. Hindus believe that after eclipse, bathing in sacred river Ganga will help them attain salvation.

- Donating and distributing grains, fruits, clothes and other things after eclipse is believed to be auspicious.

- One should not move outside to avoid the effect of harmful radiation.

- It is believed that pregnant women should not step out of home or touch sharp objects at the time of lunar eclipse.