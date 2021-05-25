Image Source : TWITTER/@SIENCEACADEMY Lunar Eclipse 2021: All you need to know about Blood Moon, date, time and other details

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to be held on May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. It is important to note that a total lunar eclipse is taking place for the first time since January 21, 2019. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are in a straight line. blocking the sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon.

At the time of the eclipse, the earth comes between the sun and the moon. Due to this, the sunlight does not reach the moon and the moon appears dark.

The total lunar eclipses are sometimes called Blood Moons because of the reddish shades the Full Moon takes on when fully eclipsed. The Full Moon will be closest to the Earth on 26 May, so it may look larger in the sky, making it a Blood Super Moon eclipse.

What is a supermoon?

When a full or new moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the Earth, a supermoon occurs. The moon’s orbit around the earth isn’t perfectly circular and so, the moon's distance varies from time to time as it orbits around the earth. The closest point when the moon is closest to the earth is known as perigee. And when a full moon occurs near the perigee, it's called a supermoon. The relatively close position and proximity reflect brighter visibility and is seem a bit bigger, even though it can be hardly noticeable to the naked eye.

Time of the eclipse

The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin during the afternoon hours of 26th May at 3:15 pm IST and will end at 6.23 pm IST. The total phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 4.39 pm IST and will end at 4.58 pm IST.

According to Hindu beliefs, people avoid using sharp objects during the eclipse and even observe fast.