Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: Youth arrested for impregnating minor cousin in Kalaburagi district

Karnataka: Youth arrested for impregnating minor cousin in Kalaburagi district

Karnataka crime news: According to the police, the victim, who was a student of the residential school, gave birth on December 28, 2023. The victim, along with her newborn child, are currently housed at the Amulya Shishu Griha in Kalaburagi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Updated on: January 20, 2024 14:04 IST
Karnataka Youth arrested, Karnataka man impregnating minor cousin, Kalaburgai district, latest crime
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: Youth arrested for impregnating minor cousin in Kalaburagi district

Karnataka crime news: Karnataka Police have arrested a youth under the POCSO Act for impregnating his minor cousin, a class 10 student, who delivered a baby boy last month. Taking serious note of the development, the local education department has suspended the principal and warden of a government residential school in Kalaburgai district for negligence.

According to the police, the victim, who was a student of the residential school, gave birth on December 28, 2023. The victim, along with her newborn child, are currently housed at the Amulya Shishu Griha in Kalaburagi.

The police said that the girl had complained to the school authorities of stomach ache after which she was sent home to her parents. When the pain worsened, the parents took the girl to a hospital in the neighbouring Solapur district in Maharashtra.

After a scan, the doctors discovered that she was pregnant. Later, it was revealed that the girl's cousin brother had engaged in physical intimacy with her.

The principal and warden have been suspended for their negligence as they failed to be vigilant. The Nimbarga police are currently investigating the matter.

(With agency inputs) 

ALSO READ:​ By-poll for one Karnataka Legislative Council seat on February 16

ALSO READ: 'Kept two dolls in tent and called them...': Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna mocks Lord Ram

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Karnataka News

Latest News