Follow us on Image Source : FILE By-poll for one Karnataka Legislative Council seat on February 16

The by-election for one vacant seat of the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on February 16, the Election Commission of India said. The seat going to polls fell vacant after Puttanna had resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP ahead of the assembly election last year.

He contested from Rajajinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru on a Congress ticket and lost to former minister and BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar. The ECI said the term of the winning candidate will be till November 11, 2026.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, the notification will be issued on January 23 and the last date of making nomination is January 30. The nominations will be scrutinised on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 LeT cadres in 'fidayeen' attack conspiracy case

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Seven men who thrashed interfaith couple in Hangal booked for gangrape, 3 arrested