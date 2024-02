Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals of the fire

Three people were charred to death while four others sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in a perfume storage unit in Bengaluru's Ramanagar district on Sunday (February 18).

The incident took place around 5 pm in Ramasandra area of Ramnagar. This space was used to crush deodrant and perfume cans for reuse, no permission was taken to run this, the police said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident.