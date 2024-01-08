'Vacate mosques built on demolished temples or else...': Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa sparks massive row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

Belagavi​: Former Karnataka minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa has once again sparked controversy after he asked Muslims to vacate mosques allegedly constructed on demolished temple lands. He also warned of dire consequences if they do not 'voluntarily' vacate the mosques.

Here's what Eshwarappa said

Addressing a Hindu workers' convention in Belagavi on Sunday, Eshwarappa said, "There are two more places, including Mathura. Once the court verdict is delivered, be it today or tomorrow, we will proceed with the construction of temples. There shouldn't be any doubt about that."

"In whichever areas you have constructed mosques, if you voluntarily vacate, then it is good for you people, Otherwise, the repercussions, including how many will be killed and what all would happen, we don't know," the BJP leader added.

This is not the first instance that the BJP leader has made such communal remarks.

'Won’t spare a single mosque'

Earlier in December 2023, Eshwarappa made headlines when he echoed a similar stance by stating that not a single mosque built after destroying a temple would be spared in the country.

"Those mosques built after destroying our temples won’t be spared. Not a single such mosque will stand in this country. This is my personal opinion," news agency IANS quoted Eshwarappa as saying.

"I will pledge and say India will become a Hindu nation," the BJP leader had said while speaking to reporters in Gadag.

"On January 22, the whole world will look towards Ayodhya. The court proceedings on the matter of the Kashi Vishwanath temple are in favour of Hindus. The order for a survey has been granted for the Krishna temple in Mathura. Everything will happen one after the other," he added.

