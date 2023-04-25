Karnataka elections: Eshwarappa makes controversial remarks, 'We don't want even a...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supporters shout slogans as Karnataka RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa arrives to submit his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister

Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa is again in news for all the wrong reasons. While speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga the leader made a controversial statement.

The leader had also said questioned the use of loudspeakers used for 'Azaan'. He has said it 'disturbs people, especially students preparing for examinations and patients in hospitals.' His remark had drawn a lot of criticism in political corridors. While addressing a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga, the controversial leader said, "We don't want even a single Muslim vote."

The senior BJP leader had told the party's central leadership that he wished to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him from any constituency in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. Earlier he had quit as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after a contractor, Santosh Patil, killed himself a year ago in a hotel room in Udupi, accusing him in his suicide note of demanding 40 per cent commission for awarding a civil work in Belagavi.