CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 50 lakh grant for Chitrakala Parishad

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for Chitrakala Parishad saying the government is committed to the development of art.

Speaking after inaugurating the 21st 'Chitra Santhe' (Art Fair-2024) organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad here, Siddaramaiah said the state government would provide the necessary assistance to establish museums and art galleries in all districts.

The chief minister expressed pleasure over dedicating 'Chitra Santhe' to space scientists of India who made the country proud with their landmark achievements. According to the organisers, about 1,600 artists from 22 states participate in Chitra Sante and three lakh to four lakh people visit to see the annual art fair.

