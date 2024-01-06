Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Karnataka: Four dead, two injured as truck crashes into parked cars on National Highway near Hubballi

Karnataka news: According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.

January 06, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Four dead, two injured as truck crashes into parked cars on National Highway near Karnataka's Hubballi district

Karnataka news: Four people were killed and two injured when a truck crashed into two cars parked on the National Highway near Hubballi today (January 5) morning.

According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.

Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

(With agencies inputs) 

