Karnataka: Four dead, two injured as truck crashes into parked cars on National Highway near Hubballi

Karnataka news: Four people were killed and two injured when a truck crashed into two cars parked on the National Highway near Hubballi today (January 5) morning.
According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.
Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.
(With agencies inputs)
