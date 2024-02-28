BJP claims 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans after Congress candidate's win in Rajya Sabha polls, complaint filed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan Zindabad slogan reportedly raised in Karnataka Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress workers of raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans inside the Assembly after grand old party leader Naseer Hussain registered a victory in the Rajya Sabha polls.

As soon as a video clip in which Hussain's supporters purportedly were seen raising controversial slogans, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya targeted Congress saying Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous.

"Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised after Congress’s Naseer Hussein, political secretary of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it," Malviya posted on X with the video clip.

Congress leader Srinivas BV hit back at the BJP, saying the saffron party is spreading lies.

"You have to be mentally deranged to confuse Naseer Sahab Zindabad with 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Congress supporters were hailing Nasir Hussain as Nasir Saab, not your fantasy country, Malware. Stop lying shamelessly," he posted on X.

