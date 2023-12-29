Friday, December 29, 2023
     
WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 to be held on THIS date!

WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 date has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates who applied for the lady constable recruitment 2023 exam can check the exam schedule on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. Check admit card release date, and exam pattern.

WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 date: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the exam date for recruitment to the post of lady constable exam 2023. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. As per the official schedule, the final written exam for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2023 will be conducted on January 21.

When will WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 admit card be released?

According to the schedule, the admit cards for the WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 will be released on January 10. Once the admit cards are available, candidates can download them via the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The easy steps to download the admit cards are given below. 

  1. Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'recruitment' tab flashing on the homepage
  3. It will redirect you to a new window
  4. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023'
  5. PMT/PET admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Enter your application number, date of birth and other details
  7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

What is the selection criteria for WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023?

The selection process involves five stages - Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Written Exam, and Interview. Those who will qualify prelim exam will be called for further recruitment process. 

What is the preliminary exam pattern for WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023?

The preliminary test will consist of 100 questions related to 100 MCQ, and is a qualifying test. Negative markings will also be applied. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for a Physical Measurement test. On appointment, the candidates will receive a salary in the Pay Scale of Level-6 in the pay matrix and the salary range is Rs. 22,700 – Rs. 58,500. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

