UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 to be released tomorrow, check exam date, city, and other details

UPSSSC PET admit card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the preliminary eligibility test admit card. According to the latest announcement, the UPSSSC PET admit card will be released tomorrow, October 19, 2023, on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. Once admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download call letters using their essential credentials on the login page.

According to the schedule, UPSSSC PET exam will be conducted on October 28 and 29 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will conducted in 35 districts across the state which include Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Binjor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Unnao and Varanasi.

Easy Steps to check UPSSSC PET admit card 2023

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET admit card 2023'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter credential details and click on the submit button

UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates should also note that the commission will also send the UPSSSC PET hall ticket for the preliminary qualifying written exam to the registered email address provided during the registration process. Candidates are also advised to go through the exam guidelines to ensure that they reach the exam centre on the scheduled date and time.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam pattern

UPSSSC PET exam will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. The candidates will have to complete the exam within 2 hours. There will also be negative marking also for incorrect answers.