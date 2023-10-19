UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card releasing today at upssc.gov.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card today

UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 admit card today, October 19. Candidates who applied for UPSSSC PET 2023 against the advertisement number 07/2023 can download admit cards from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 will be conducted on October 28th and 29th, 2023 in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This recruitment exam is being to recruit for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts.

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to check the exam timings, venue, centre, and other details. The easy steps to download UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 are given below.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Pattern

The exam includes topics from three major sections. The first section is General Intelligence and Reasoning which covers Analogy, Classification, Coding-Decoding, Number Series, and Verbal Reasoning.

The second section is General Knowledge which focuses on topics like Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Trigometry, and Mensuration.

The third section, Arithmetic comprises topics like System, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Mensuration.

A total of 100 such questions will be asked in the exam. The exam will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. Candidates will get two hours to complete the exam. There will also be negative marking also for incorrect answers.

How to download UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in

Click on the notification, 'UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration date, date of birth and other details

UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

