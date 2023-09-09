UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Apply online for System Analyst and other posts at upsc.gov.in; check eligibility

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Professor, System Analyst, and Post Graduate Teacher. The application procedure for the above posts will be started from today onwards, September 9. The candidates can submit their applications latest by September 28. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is September 29.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Eligibility Criteria
- System Analyst - Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc.from a recognized University or Institute OR B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology
- Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali/Chemistry/English/Mathematics/Physics/Political Science) - Master Degree with 50% marks from recognized university
- Assistant Professor - Master’s Degree (Bengali) with 55% marks from a recognzied university
UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Vacancy Details
- System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali): 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science): 1 Post
- Assistant Professor (Bengali): 1 Post
- Assistant Professor (Commerce): 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC Recruitment 2023 online application'
- It will take you to a new window
- Click on the notification link of online application form you wish to apply for
- Application form will appear on the screen
- Enter your details including name, father's name, date of birth and other details
- Upload the necessary documents, pay the application cost, and press "Submit."
- Print off the application so you have it for reference in the future.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Application Fee
Applicants from the unreserved category must pay an application fee of Rs. 25. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/PwBD/women categories do not have to pay anything.