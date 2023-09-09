UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Apply online for System Analyst and other posts at upsc.gov.in; check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification released at upsc.gov.in for various posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Professor, System Analyst, and Post Graduate Teacher. The application procedure for the above posts will be started from today onwards, September 9. The candidates can submit their applications latest by September 28. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is September 29.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Eligibility Criteria

System Analyst - Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc.from a recognized University or Institute OR B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology

Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali/Chemistry/English/Mathematics/Physics/Political Science) - Master Degree with 50% marks from recognized university

Assistant Professor - Master’s Degree (Bengali) with 55% marks from a recognzied university

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Vacancy Details

System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science): 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Bengali): 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Commerce): 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC Recruitment 2023 online application'

It will take you to a new window

Click on the notification link of online application form you wish to apply for

Application form will appear on the screen

Enter your details including name, father's name, date of birth and other details

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application cost, and press "Submit."

Print off the application so you have it for reference in the future.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive: Application Fee

Applicants from the unreserved category must pay an application fee of Rs. 25. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/PwBD/women categories do not have to pay anything.

Apply online