UPSC NDA, NA 2 2023 Results declared: Check roll number-wise merit list on upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 Results Declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 exam can download their roll number-wise result list on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the results, 7,971 candidates have qualified for the interview round which will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July.

How to download UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 results?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 result'

It will redirect you to a PDF that contains roll number result

Candidates can check their roll numbers and save the result for future reference

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 written exam was held on September, 3 at various exam centres. The provisional result for the same has been uploaded on the UPSC's website.

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted in the written test are required to register themselves on the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The qualified candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Candidates are also requested to submit their original documents to respective service selection boards during the interview. Candidates are not required to send original documents to UPSC. Candidates can contact the facilitation centre near gate C of the commission, either in person or by telephone numbers shared by the UPSC at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

When will marksheets be released?

According to the official website, the marksheets of the candidates will be available on the commission's website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA 2 result with name

