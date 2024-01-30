Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
  4. UPSC IES, ISS Result 2024: Marks of recommended candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, Here's how to download

UPSC IES, ISS 2024 exam marks of recommended candidates have been uploaded on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have been recommended for the UPSC IES, ISS 2024 can download their marks through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check how to download marksheets here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 15:15 IST
UPSC IES, ISS Result 2024 Marksheet: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of recommended candidates for IES, and ISS Exam 2023. All those who have qualified in the IES, and ISS Exam 2023 can download the marksheets from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. 

The final results for the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 were announced on January 25. As per the ISS 2023 exam result, Nikhil Singh secured the top position followed by Jhanvi Patel in second place and Vijay Ladha in third. In the IES 2023 exam, Nishchal Mittal claimed the first position, with Aditi Jha and Purnima Sen coming in second and third respectively. The commission has recommended a total of 18 candidates for appointment to the posts in the Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service. The final results were announced based on the candidate's performance in the written test conducted from June 23 to 25 and interviews/personality test held from December 18 to 21.

How to download UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Marksheet?

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Marksheet'
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing name-wise and roll number-wise marks of qualified candidates
  • Check UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Marksheet and save it for future reference

 

