UPSC IES, ISS Result 2024: Marks of recommended candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, Here's how to download

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2024 Marksheet: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of recommended candidates for IES, and ISS Exam 2023. All those who have qualified in the IES, and ISS Exam 2023 can download the marksheets from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The final results for the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 were announced on January 25. As per the ISS 2023 exam result, Nikhil Singh secured the top position followed by Jhanvi Patel in second place and Vijay Ladha in third. In the IES 2023 exam, Nishchal Mittal claimed the first position, with Aditi Jha and Purnima Sen coming in second and third respectively. The commission has recommended a total of 18 candidates for appointment to the posts in the Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service. The final results were announced based on the candidate's performance in the written test conducted from June 23 to 25 and interviews/personality test held from December 18 to 21.

How to download UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Marksheet?