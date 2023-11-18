UPSC IES/ISS 2023: Interview dates announced, Check at upsc.gov.in for schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC IES/ISS 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview dates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the written test can appear for the personality test/interview which is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, December 18. The notice in this regard can be read at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 written exam was conducted from June 23 to June 25 and the results were declared on August 24, 2023. All successful candidates are now eligible to participate in the interview or personality test scheduled for December 18, 2023. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 hours.

UPSC IES/ISS 2023 Admit Card Release Date

The admit cards for UPSC IES/ISS 2023 interview round will be made available shortly. Candidates will be able to download their call letters from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

According to the official notice, those who have yet not submitted the DAF within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate. Candidates appearing for the interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the second/slipper class train fare.

How to check roll number-wise UPSC IES/ISS 2023 interview schedule?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES/ISS 2023 interview/personality test'

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Candidates can check UPSC IES/ISS 2023 interview dates and save it for future reference

