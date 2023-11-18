Rajasthan RAS 2021 Final Result Declared: Merit List Published at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan RAS 2021 Final Result announced

RPSC RAS 2021 final result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced released the final results for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam, 2021 or RPSC RAS 2021. Candidates who participated in this exam can download their results directly from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission has prepared the merit list based on the prelims, mains and interview marks of the candidates. Candidates can download the Rajasthan RAS 2021 Final Result by following the easy steps given below.

According to the official notification, Candidates who passed the written Examination of the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 were called for interviews. Subsequently, based on the interview performance, the select list of the candidates has been uploaded on the official website following their merit ranking to the Government for appointment, along with their preferred service choices.

The final round of interviews was conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. Participated candidates can now download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Rajasthan RAS 2021 Final Result?

Candidates are required to first visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Final Result (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021'

A PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates with their category and merit list number will appear on the screen

Candidates can check their roll numbers and save the PDF for future reference

