UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2023 ANNOUNCED, check direct link

UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The merit list has been prepared based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 held from 23rd to 25th June 2023 followed by interviews for Personality Tests from 18th to 21st December 2023. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2023?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 final result'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to select the respective exam you appeared for

UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

When will appointment letters be distributed?

The appointment letters to the candidates whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for three months from the date of declaration of the Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

This drive was conducted to fill 53 vacancies, out of which, 18 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 35 vacancies are for the Indian Statistical Service.

