UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023 announced, check roll number, and name-wise result PDF

UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (l),2023. All those who appeared in the CDS 1 exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The result is available in the form of a PDF that comprises the name and roll number of the qualified candidates. As per results, a total of 347 candidates have successfully qualified for the exam.

The merit list has been prepared based on the candidates' performance in the written test, and SSB interview. The written exams were conducted in April 2023 and qualified candidates were eligible to appear in the interviews which were conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai for, 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) (UPSC) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33'd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in April 2024.

The official notice reads, 'The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 341 (*242 + ^105) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (l),2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) (UPSC) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33'd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in April, 2024. The list of 119th Short Service Commission (Men) (lrlT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dekadun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).''

How to download UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023'

It will redirect you to the PDF that contains the roll number, and name-wise list of selected candidates

Download and save UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023 for future reference

When will UPSC CDS 1 2023 Marksheet be released?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release UPSC CDS 1 2023 Marksheet within 15 days from the date of the declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

